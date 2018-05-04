HYPNOHYPE at RiverPark Center

HYPNOHYPE

Friday, May 4 at 7 pm & 9 pm

Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci stars in HYPNOHYPE, a hilarious comedy/hypnosis show. Mecci’s jaw-dropping performances have captivated audiences worldwide having performed for over 1.5 million people live and millions more through mass media. Mecca has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, HGTV, Much Music or Maxim Online.The most spectacular show some of you will forget!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org