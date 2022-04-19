× Expand Oldham County Public Library Habitat for Bee-Manity

Habitat for Bee-Manity at Oldham County Library

The Oldham County Public Library is hosting a series of events to help pollinators. Habitat for Bee-Manity will take place on April 19 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Cozy little hives for mason bees to use for their nests will be made from pollinator-safe recycled material.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/