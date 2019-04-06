Hagfest, a Tribute to Merle Haggard at Southgate House

Much more than a tribute show, Hagfest celebrates the music and lasting legacy of the great Merle Haggard, his contemporaries, and his own heroes whom he was readily known to pay tribute to himself.

The lineup is curated by Cincinnati musician and songwriter, Joe Macheret (of Joe’s Truck Stop and The Tillers) to include some of the best Country, Honky Tonk, Western Swing, and Bluegrass inspired songwriters and musicians currently out working. The lineup includes legends like Otis Williams (of Cincinnati’s King Records fame) and Bill Kirchen (the Titan of the Telecaster), up and comers Jaime Wyatt and Josh Morningstar, and a slew of regional and local talent!

The festival has grown each year, and we’re hoping that continues. It’s creating a community of like minded folks who acknowledge something unifying and special in the music we all love, and that includes both the audience members and the musicians. We also donate most of our ticket proceeds to the Appalachian Prison Book Project, a cause we believe Merle Haggard would be proud of.

Hagfest will include nineteen acts on three stages! Although the bands and performers will most likely play their favorite Hag hit or deep cut, we want to celebrate the originality of the great songwriters on this lineup. Just the same way Merle Haggard was celebrated for writing so many of his own songs and paving a path for original songwriters inspired by Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Country and Dixie Blues, Bluegrass, Jazz, Old Time, and so on…

Tickets $ 20.00 – $25.00 / All Ages

For more information visit southgatehouse.com