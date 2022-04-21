Hairspray at the Carson Center

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together – whatever their color, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you’ve really got to shake things up! From the original Tony award-winning creative team of director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, this inspirational, fun-loving musical sensation arrives at just the right time to LIFT ALL OF OUR SPIRITS!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org