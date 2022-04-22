Hairspray at Lexington Opera House

to

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
