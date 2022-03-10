Hairspray at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!” – The New York Times
You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org