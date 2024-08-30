Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

It's a once in a lifetime weekend featuring pioneers of bluegrass music Doyle Lawson and Paul Williams! Lawson's career began with Jimmy Martin before joining J.D. Crowe & The Kentucky Mountain Boys in 1966. He later began an eight year stint with The Country Gentlemen and eventually led his own group, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Williams began his career in 1951 with The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, then briefly joined The Stanley Brothers, before joining Jimmy Martin's band which also included a young J.D. Crowe.

Join us on Friday, August 30th and Saturday, August 31st for a Hall of Fame Homecoming hosted by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers featuring legendary Hall of Fame members Doyle Lawson and Paul Williams. Each night can be purchased individually or attend both nights and receive a discount.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org