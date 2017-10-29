HalloWhinny Fall Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park will host the HalloWhinny Fall Festival, a day of family-friendly fun to celebrate the fall season, on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1-6 p.m. Several special activities will be offered throughout the day, most of which will be included in the cost of admission.

“The HalloWhinny Fall Festival is a great way to draw families from our local communities to the Kentucky Horse Park,” said Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt. “While they’re here, they will have the opportunity to take part in many fun activities and events to celebrate the fall season, and also see all the exciting features the Horse Park offers on a daily basis.”

The first 100 people that check in for the HalloWhinny at the KHP Visitor Center will receive a special Halloween-themed gift. In the courtyard will be fire pits with complimentary marshmallows for families to roast and enjoy. There will also be food trucks onsite and craft beer available for purchase. Other courtyard activities include free pony rides, child crafts, tractor hayrides, and showing of Charlie Brown’s Halloween in the Visitor Center theatre. Pumpkins will also be available for painting while supplies last.

At 2 p.m., the KHP’s Parade of Breeds will have a special Halloween-themed show, complete with costumes and exciting effects. A costume contest for children and pets will be held in the courtyard at 4 p.m., with prizes offered to the best dressed.

The Kentucky Horse Park is also offering the Cemetery Crawl tours for an additional charge at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30. Reservations for those tours can be made by calling 859-259-4213.

For more information visit kyhorsepark.com