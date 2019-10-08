Halloween Camp-Out I at Ky Horse Park Campground

The Halloween Campout returns for its annual fright with two great weekends in 2019! It will include an ice cream social, games and crafts for the kids, live entertainment, trick or treating, a costume contest and much more. This is the perfect way to send the camping season out with a bang. Sponsored in part by the KHP Foundation.

For more information call (859) 259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com