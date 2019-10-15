Halloween Camp-Out II at Ky Horse Park Campground

Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Halloween Campout returns for its annual fright with two great weekends in 2019! It will include an ice cream social, games and crafts for the kids, live entertainment, trick or treating, a costume contest and much more. This is the perfect way to send the camping season out with a bang. Sponsored in part by the KHP Foundation.

For more information call (859) 259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
