VIRTUAL -----Halloween Event: Crafting Victorian Hair Jewelry

Crafting Victorian Hair Jewelry

Halloween Special Event: Crafting Victorian Hair Jewelry

This is a virtual event! Prepare to be creeped out by strange stories from Kentucky’s past. Did you know that people in the Victorian era made jewelry out of the hair from dearly departed friends and family members? We will create wearable objects inspired by the museum’s unusual artifacts. Participants will need scissors; all other supplies included.

Date and time: October 31, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Ages: Families & youth ages 5-12

Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Kit pick-up on site is free, or ship up to five kits for an additional $9.

Registration: For free on-site pick-up, registration required no later than three days before the class. For shipping, registration is required no later than one week before the class. To register, contact khseducation@ky.gov and reference the program name in the subject line.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/halloween-special-event-crafting-victorian-hair-jewelry/