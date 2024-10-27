Halloween Kids Cruise on the Belle of Louisville
Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Lift your spirits this spooky season and treat the family to a Halloween Kids Cruise! Aboard the historic steamer Belle of Louisville, guests will have the opportunity to explore the 110-year-old vessel, as well as participate in other fa-BOO-lous activities, including Halloween-themed crafts, a trick-or-treat train and a dance party!
For more information call (502) 574-2992 or visit belleoflouisville.org