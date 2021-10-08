Halloween Lights Drive Through at Boonesborough

Enjoy the sights, sounds and scares of over one and one-half miles of Halloween lights and displays from your car. $5 donation to our Foundation per car load.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627. For more information, call 859-527-3131.

For more information call (859) 527-3454 or visit parks.ky.gov