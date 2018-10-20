Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind

Masks have been a part of many cultures throughout history. Museum staff will guide participants of all ages and abilities as they make scary or friendly Halloween masks and headdresses using tactile materials. Admission is free but registration is required. Best for adults and children ages 6 and up.

Admission is free, but registration is required by October 19th.

For more information call (502) 899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register