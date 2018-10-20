Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind

to Google Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind

Masks have been a part of many cultures throughout history. Museum staff will guide participants of all ages and abilities as they make scary or friendly Halloween masks and headdresses using tactile materials. Admission is free but registration is required. Best for adults and children ages 6 and up.

Admission is free, but registration is required by October 19th.

For more information call (502) 899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register

Info
American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Halloween Maskmaking at American Printing House for the Blind - 2018-10-20 10:30:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Submit Yours