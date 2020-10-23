× Expand Sheila Rush Goblins of all shapes and sizes are expected to join the fun of our Halloween party.

Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Halloween crafts, games and fun for children through age 12. Includes a slightly haunted playground.

$3.00/person.

This is a preregistration required event. You must call to register by Friday Oct. 16th. Limited to 50 children.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site