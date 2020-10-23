Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

to Google Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Halloween crafts, games and fun for children through age 12. Includes a slightly haunted playground.

$3.00/person.

This is a preregistration required event. You must call to register by Friday Oct. 16th. Limited to 50 children.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

Info

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Halloween in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2020-10-23 17:30:00