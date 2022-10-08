Hammer-In - Bowling Green Community Event
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Hammer-In is held every October at the Kentucky Museum.
Free and Family-Friendly
Saturday, October 8, 2022
10 AM to 3 PM
Free parking available off of Kentucky Street in WKU parking lots. Follow the Hammer In Parking Signs. For GPS directions, use our street address: 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Join us at the Kentucky Museum for a free community event celebrating the metal workers' trade, including:
Forge demonstrations.
Tinsmithing demonstrations.
Aluminum Pour demonstration and make-your-own pour.
Basic Forge Skills Demonstrations.
Opportunity to learn about joining metal working associations and getting started in the trade.
Learn about the Kentucky Forge Council and become a member.
Kentucky Folklife Program Narrative Stage, including our Keynote Speaker
Big Al's Hot Damn Chicken food truck on site.
For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/hammer_in.php