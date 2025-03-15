× Expand KMAC A woman using a needle to complete an embroidery.

Hand Embroidery Workshop at KMAC

Looking for a creative way to spend time with your friends? Learn the basics of traditional hand embroidery with us on Saturday, March 15th from 10am-12pm. Participants will learn multiple stitches and start working on their own embroidery sampler, and then learn how to transfer those designs onto fabric. Participants can create their own design, or pick from a variety of pre-made patterns to begin their embroidery artwork. This workshop is perfect for beginners! Snacks and libations will be provided.

Register at kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org