Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

to Google Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

    10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 Ron McWhorter Creates Hand-hewn Dough Bowls

On Saturday, March 14, Ron McWhorter, of Richmond, will demonstrate how he carves oval wooden dough bowls by hand. Using a tool called an Adz, McWhorter chops a half log into a finished oval bowl. He is a member of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers and often demonstrates at the Center with this group. .

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Info

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
to Google Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2020-03-14 10:00:00