Hand-hewn Dough Bowls Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ron McWhorter Creates Hand-hewn Dough Bowls

On Saturday, March 14, Ron McWhorter, of Richmond, will demonstrate how he carves oval wooden dough bowls by hand. Using a tool called an Adz, McWhorter chops a half log into a finished oval bowl. He is a member of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers and often demonstrates at the Center with this group. .

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov