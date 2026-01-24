Handcrafted Weekend and Quilt Show at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

Greenbo Lake's 3rd Annual Handcrafted Weekend is here! with dozens of local artists and artisans, there is something for everyone to come check out. From taking instructional classes to watching these artists work, you won't run out of cool and unique things to do here this weekend.

For more information call 606-473-7324 or visit parks.ky.gov