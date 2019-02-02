Handcrafting Pottery: Traditional Techniques

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Lifelong Learning: Learn about the traditional techniques people used to make pottery, and look at how American Indians used natural resources for vessel stability and as decoration. Get your hands on clay and practice the coiling technique to form your own pot. Broadway Clay Studio will fire to transform it into a piece of ceramic art.

For ages 18+, but ages 13-17 are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

Cost: $30 per participant; $25 for members

Instructor: Anne Elliot, ceramic artist

Registration is required no later than Jan. 30. Space is limited. 

Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshops begin by checking in at the front desk.

For more information call (502) 782-8118 or visit history.ky.gov

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
