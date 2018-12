Handel's Messiah at Christ Church Cathedral

Presented in the beauty of the Cathedral, this is the essential Christmas music experience. The Lexington Baroque Ensemble, guest soloists and the Cathedral’s boy, girl and men’s choirs join forces under the direction of Canon Musician Erich Balling.

Friday, December 7 | 7:30PM

Christ Church Cathedral | 166 Market St

$20-$40

For further information and to order tickets, call 859-254-4497 or visit ccclex.org.