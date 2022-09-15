Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library
to
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Hand-painted wine bottles
Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library
FREE, registration is required.
Adults only class
Calling all crafty adults! Join us each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the LaGrange Public Library to learn a new project and meet library friends. All skill levels are welcomed. This session will focus on hand-painted wine bottles.
For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/