× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Hand-painted wine bottles

Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library

FREE, registration is required.

Adults only class

Calling all crafty adults! Join us each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the LaGrange Public Library to learn a new project and meet library friends. All skill levels are welcomed. This session will focus on hand-painted wine bottles.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/