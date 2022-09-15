Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library

FREE, registration is required.

Adults only class

Calling all crafty adults! Join us each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the LaGrange Public Library to learn a new project and meet library friends. All skill levels are welcomed. This session will focus on hand-painted wine bottles.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-09-15 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-09-15 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-09-15 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Handmade Creations at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-09-15 11:30:00 ical