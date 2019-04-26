× Expand Wake Up Robin Wake Up Robin is one of the most sought after contra dance bands in America, and Berea can be proud to present them at the annual contra dance weekend.

Hands Four Spring Dance Weekend

Over the years the popular Hands Four Spring Dance Weekend in Berea has featured some of the best contra dance callers and bands from across America. This year is no exception. Featured callers are Beth Molaro (Asheville, NC) and Vicki Herndon (Chattanooga, TN) and bands Wake Up Robin (from four states) and Buddy System (NY). 12 workshops will feature excellent regional instructors.

For more information call (859) 248-0690 or visit hands4-berea.com