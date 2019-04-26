Hands Four Spring Dance Weekend

Russel Acton Folk Center 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Hands Four Spring Dance Weekend

Over the years the popular Hands Four Spring Dance Weekend in Berea has featured some of the best contra dance callers and bands from across America. This year is no exception. Featured callers are Beth Molaro (Asheville, NC) and Vicki Herndon (Chattanooga, TN) and bands Wake Up Robin (from four states) and Buddy System (NY). 12 workshops will feature excellent regional instructors.

For more information call (859) 248-0690 or visit hands4-berea.com

Russel Acton Folk Center 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, Kentucky 40403
Dance, Workshops
