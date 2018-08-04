Hands on Clay at John James Audubon State Park

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420

Hands on Clay at John James Audubon State Park

Feel the clay, get your hands messy, become a craftsman when you join Albert Bauman at the potter's wheel at 10:00 A.M., at the John James Audubon Lakeview Shelter house. This full-of-fun potter and storyteller will keep you entertained, while he shows you the art of pottery. With his assistance, each person will take home a clay pot made with their own two hands! (This program is part of the Party in the Park Back-to-School Event.)

For more information call  (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
