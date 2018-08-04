Hands on Clay at John James Audubon State Park

Feel the clay, get your hands messy, become a craftsman when you join Albert Bauman at the potter's wheel at 10:00 A.M., at the John James Audubon Lakeview Shelter house. This full-of-fun potter and storyteller will keep you entertained, while he shows you the art of pottery. With his assistance, each person will take home a clay pot made with their own two hands! (This program is part of the Party in the Park Back-to-School Event.)

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov