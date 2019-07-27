× Expand Gene Burch 2019 Happy Dance

Happy Dance at the Paddock at the Woodford Inn

Gale Force Dance is happy to host the first annual Ballet in the Bluegrass, an outdoor celebration of dance, summertime, and our beautiful landscape! This year, Gale Force Dance presents Happy Dance, a family friendly professional performance of ballet, contemporary dance, tap, and fire spinning! Happy Dance will express all of the good things in life--alternatingly exuberant, languorous, and playful. We know that when you get good news or achieve a goal, you have your own happy dance—we are going to make you want to get out of your seat and dance for joy!

There will be two showings of Happy Dance at Ballet in the Bluegrass:

July 27 at the Paddock at the Woodford Inn, at 8:00 pm.

August 3 at Ward Oates Amphitheatre in Frankfort, KY, at 8:00 PM. Bring a picnic blanket or camp chairs, and enjoy the offerings of food trucks on site. A Preshow at 7:30 PM will highlight local dance students from Frankfort School of Ballet and First Christian Church's summer camps.

Admittance is $15/adult, $5/child at the gate.

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com/gale-force-dance