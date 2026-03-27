Happy Together Tour at RiverPark Center

The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation, delighting audiences for over a decade and a half, returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s!

The Tour is once again joined by THE ASSOCIATION, THE TROGGS, CHICAGO lead singer 1985-2016 JASON SCHEFF, GARY PUCKETT, THE FORTUNES, RON DANTE from The Archies and The Turtles, THE VOGUES and THE COWSILLS.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/