Happy Together Tour at RiverPark Center
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RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Happy Together Tour at RiverPark Center
The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation, delighting audiences for over a decade and a half, returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s!
The Tour is once again joined by THE ASSOCIATION, THE TROGGS, CHICAGO lead singer 1985-2016 JASON SCHEFF, GARY PUCKETT, THE FORTUNES, RON DANTE from The Archies and The Turtles, THE VOGUES and THE COWSILLS.
For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/