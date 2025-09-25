Hardin County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

The Hardin County Farm Bureau Members and Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, September 25th at 6:30 pm at the Hardin County Extension Service office. Doors open at 6:00. All Hardin County Farm Bureau Members are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP no later than September 19th at 270-737-7377.

Free: USD 0.00

For more information call 270-737-7377 

