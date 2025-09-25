Hardin County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
to
Hardin County Extension Office 111 Opportunity Way, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Hardin County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, 09/25/25, 6:30pm at the Hardin County Extension Office
Hardin County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, 09/25/25, 6:30pm at the Hardin County Extension Office
Hardin County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
The Hardin County Farm Bureau Members and Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, September 25th at 6:30 pm at the Hardin County Extension Service office. Doors open at 6:00. All Hardin County Farm Bureau Members are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP no later than September 19th at 270-737-7377.
Date and Time: On Thu, 25 Sep 2025 18:30 - Thu, 25 Sep 2025 20:30
Venue details: Hardin County Extension Office, 111 Opportunity Way, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 42701, United States
Category: Classes / Courses | Meetings
Price:
Free: USD 0.00
For more information call 270-737-7377