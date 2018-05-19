Harlan Hubbard Day at Behringer-Crawford

Harlan and Anna Hubbard lived an unconventional alternative lifestyle in Northern Kentucky in the mid-1900s, away from the conveniences of modern society, living off the land and the river in a shantyboat and cabin that they built, writing, making music and creating their art.

Two journalists who knew and documented this singular couple will share their recollections of the Hubbards on Saturday, May 19, during "Harlan Hubbard Day." At 1 p.m., Richard Nugent, former award-winning photographer for the Louisville Courier Journal, will share stories and photographs taken at the Hubbards' Payne Hollow home. At 2:30 p.m., Louisville documentary writer and producer Morgan Atkinson will speak about his experience creating the Hubbard documentary "Wonder" and show highlights from the film. A partial collection of the museum's Hubbard artwork will also be on display.

The event takes place in the TOYOTA Education Center at the museum, which is located in Devou Park at 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. Cost: $10 for BCM members; $15 for non-members. Reservations required by May 16

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org