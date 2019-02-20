Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum

to Google Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum

The least-known, but arguably the best, of Harlan Hubbard's artistic media are his watercolors. Fresh, improvisational, and spontaneous, Hubbard's watercolors are visual equivalents to the lively, brief descriptions of the natural world found in his journals. Like Hubbard's observations of the natural world, the watercolors are notable for their immediacy and for the artist's enthrallment with the sights he encountered in his life along waterways. This will be the largest exhibition of Hubbard watercolors to date.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
5027535663
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum - 2019-02-20 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Submit Yours