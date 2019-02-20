Harlan Hubbard's Watercolors at The Frazier Museum

The least-known, but arguably the best, of Harlan Hubbard's artistic media are his watercolors. Fresh, improvisational, and spontaneous, Hubbard's watercolors are visual equivalents to the lively, brief descriptions of the natural world found in his journals. Like Hubbard's observations of the natural world, the watercolors are notable for their immediacy and for the artist's enthrallment with the sights he encountered in his life along waterways. This will be the largest exhibition of Hubbard watercolors to date.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org