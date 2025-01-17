Harlem Globetrotters at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2025 World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on January 17! Get ready for an action-packed night of jaw-dropping basketball skills, hilarious stunts, and family-friendly entertainment that has captivated audiences for decades.
For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/
