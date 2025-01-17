Harlem Globetrotters at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Harlem Globetrotters

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2025 World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on January 17! Get ready for an action-packed night of jaw-dropping basketball skills, hilarious stunts, and family-friendly entertainment that has captivated audiences for decades.

Info

Theater & Dance
502.690.9000
