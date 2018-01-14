Harlem Globetrotters at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Harlem Globetrotters known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment will bring their 2018 World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. 

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

