Harmonizing Stories featuring Linkin’ Bridge in conversation with Aminata Cairo

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Kentucky Humanities, in partnership with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and the Louisville Free Public Library, will host Louisville’s own musical group Linkin’ Bridge in conversation with inspirational speaker and humanities scholar Aminata Cairo on Friday, July 15th at 6:30 p.m. (EDT). The group will discuss storytelling through song and the lessons we learn from each other’s stories in a world that is often fraught with division. The event will be held at the Downtown Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street in Louisville, and with reservation is free to the public.

Linkin’ Bridge , the popular Louisville quintet who found fame on the 11th season of NBC's America’s Got Talent, are best known for their warm harmonies and emotional performances which are driven by their passion for music. The group is comprised of Montre Davis, Shon "China" Lacy, Ralph "Big Rome" Kimbrough, James Crawford III, and beatboxer, Raul Lopez. The group’s mission: to spread peace, love, and joy to all who will receive it. Linkin' Bridge is the bridge that links people together through music. Aminata Cairo is a storyteller, scholar, and sought-after speaker and consultant on diversity and inclusion issues. She holds many titles including mother, daughter, sister, and Lector of African descent in the Applied University system in the Netherlands. She engages people, communities, and organizations to implement positive change and communicate the message that every story has value.

This event, and all Kentucky Humanities’ 50th Anniversary events, are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit w.kyhumanities.org/about-us/50th-anniversary/anniversary-events to register. Registration for Harmonizing Stories opens on Wednesday, June 1st.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org