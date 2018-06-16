Harrodsburg Birthday Party at Old Fort Harrod
Come celebrate our town's 243rd birthday with cake and entertainment under our "big ol' tree".
For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit parks.ky.gov
Old Fort Harrod State Park 100 South College Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
