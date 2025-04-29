Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture Series at Murray State

Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services is pleased to announce the 40th annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, April 29. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Thompson is the first African American and the first native-born Kentuckian to serve as council president. He is also a first-generation college student.

During the lecture, recipients of the “Outstanding Educator” awards will be recognized.

The Sparks Lecture will begin promptly at 5 p.m. in the Alexander Hall auditorium, room 240. A complimentary dinner will follow at 6 p.m. in the Alexander Hall atrium.

To RSVP, please visit bit.ly/SparksLectureSeries or email msu.coehsdean@murraystate.edu by Friday, April 18.

For more information call 270.809.3011 or visit murraystate.edu