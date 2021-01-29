Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

VIP Experience at 5pm

“Yer a wizard Harry!”

The RiverPark Center invites you to experience the magic with us on January 29th at 7pm for a film participation performance of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!

Audience members receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the film to make the experience even more interactive! We’re encouraging the audience to cheer, clap, and quote during your favorite moments, and use the goodie bag during the film!

For a small upcharge, ticket buyers will get access to a VIP pre-show experience at 5pm!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org