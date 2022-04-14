Harry Potter Week at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Harry Potter Week at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will be hosting Harry Potter Week April 14 – 21. For an entire week, a special showing of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be followed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Cost for movies and concessions.

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com

Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
