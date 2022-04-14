× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter Week at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will be hosting Harry Potter Week April 14 – 21. For an entire week, a special showing of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be followed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Cost for movies and concessions.

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com