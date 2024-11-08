× Expand Harvest Food Festival Heritage Food Festival from November 8-11, 2024 at Terrapin Hill Farm in Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Harvest Food Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm

Discover why modern-day food is losing nutrient density through informative workshops and hands-on experience. Gain practical knowledge to escape reliance on processed foods and take ownership of your health.

Connect with like-minded people and build community within a regional foodshed in the heart of the bluegrass state.

Weekend tickets are available and include a camp site at beautiful Terrapin Hill Farm. A convenient location yet filled with remote beauty, a rare opportunity to experience nature while engaging in unique workshops from world-recognized leaders in the food space.

Keynote address will be presented by Dan Kitteridge, an organic farmer leading innovation to demonstrate the nutritional value of food grown in healthy soil. This event is November 8-11, 2024.

For more information call (859) 612-9670 or visit heritagefoodfest.org