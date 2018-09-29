HarvestFest at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

HarvestFest at Shaker Village

HarvestFest is full of festive fun on the farm for the entire family. There will be all-day activities, including hay climbs, games, pumpkin painting, seasonal crafts and more in the Kids’ Village. The Farmers’ Market will feature local produce and other food products, and there will be local food trucks and vendors, hayrides, cider making and much more!

Spirit Strolls, spooky and surprising tales about real people, drawn from Shaker journals and letters, will be held Saturday night and continue every weekend throughout October.

HarvestFest tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Access to daily programming at Shaker Village is included in admission. The event is free for all annual passholders. For a complete schedule of events, visit  shakervillageky.org.

For more information call 1-800-734-5611  or visit shakervillageky.org

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
sept20182

