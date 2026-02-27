Harvey at Barn Lot Theater

July 30-August 2, 4, & 6-9, 2026

Elwood P. Dowd has an unusual best friend—a six-foot-tall invisible rabbit named Harvey. This whimsical comedy explores themes of acceptance and the importance of being true to oneself, as Elwood's family attempts to save their reputation while embracing the joy that Harvey brings to their lives.

Rated PG for mild thematic elements and mild discussions of mental health.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org