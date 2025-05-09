× Expand Oldham County Cooperative Extension Hat Craft

Hat Craft at Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office

Join the Oldham County Cooperative Extension on May 9th from 10 – 12:30 pm s they celebrate spring with a hanging floral hat decoration – a perfect Mother’s Day gift! Notes - This program is part of the Learn & Earn program. Attend programs and earn a free program. Payment must be paid in advance to avoid cancellation. $18 per person.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/