Hat Craft at Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office
to
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Cooperative Extension
Hat Craft
Hat Craft at Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office
Join the Oldham County Cooperative Extension on May 9th from 10 – 12:30 pm s they celebrate spring with a hanging floral hat decoration – a perfect Mother’s Day gift! Notes - This program is part of the Learn & Earn program. Attend programs and earn a free program. Payment must be paid in advance to avoid cancellation. $18 per person.
For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/