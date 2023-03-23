Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction
to
The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40041
Kosair for Kids
Are you ready for Derby?
Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction
Don’t miss the Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort
Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207 on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy cocktails as you and your friends bid on over 300 new and gently used Derby
hats and fascinators, all while helping children in need.
Admission includes one free beverage and appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.
Free parking.
Tickets: $40 in advance at https://www.kosair.org/hats
$50 at the door
Proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Fund at Kosair Charities.
For more information call 502-814-9897 or visit kosair.org/hats