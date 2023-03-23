× Expand Kosair for Kids Are you ready for Derby?

Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction

Don’t miss the Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort

Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207 on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails as you and your friends bid on over 300 new and gently used Derby

hats and fascinators, all while helping children in need.

Admission includes one free beverage and appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.

Free parking.

Tickets: $40 in advance at https://www.kosair.org/hats

$50 at the door

Proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Fund at Kosair Charities.

For more information call 502-814-9897 or visit kosair.org/hats