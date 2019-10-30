Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park

Every October, the ghoulish masterminds behind one of Kentucky's scariest Halloween-time experiences - the Haunted Frontier- dare thrill seekers to step through the East Gate at Old Fort Harrod State Park and enter the smoky darkness to pick their way through a horror landscape at the fort, surrounding woods and the oldest (and possibly creepiest) cemetery in the state.

Waiting for these brave (or foolhardy) souls? A really good scare - on the scale of something straight out of a Rob Zombie movie. Think "House of 1000 Corpses," "Halloween," "The Lords of Salem." Each year, Haunted Frontier is changed up, with new themes introduced and old themes presented with new and hair-raising twists. Everything (from tour lengths to paths through the fort and woods) is altered to keep the experience new.

"With the September premiere of supernatural horror film, 'It Chapter 2,' Pennywise might make his return visit to the fort," hints Haunted Frontier "Scare Master" Laura Goode.

Dates for the 2019 Haunted Frontier are Oct. 25, 26, 30 and 31. It is not recommended for children under 10 or the weak-hearted. Tickets: $7/adults; $4/ages under 12.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit parks.ky.gov