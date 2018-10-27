Haunted Halloween Cruise on the Belle of Louisville

Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Haunted Halloween Cruise on the Belle of Louisville

Join us aboard the historic Belle of Louisville for a Haunted Halloween Cruise!

Party on the river late night while you sip on some boo-ze and enjoy music from DJ Jill Aguiar! Plus, dress to impress with your most creative costume for your chance to win a $500 visa gift card and 4 BELLE Thunder Over Louisville tickets and more!

Tickets are $45.00 per person and include (1) alcoholic drink ticket per person, plus a complimentary cup of Halloween Hooch at boarding!

Additional drinks are available at the cash bar as well as light snacks. Must be 21 years of age and present a valid ID.

For more information call (502) 574-2992  or visit belleoflouisville.org

Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
