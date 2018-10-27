Haunted Halloween Cruise on the Belle of Louisville

Join us aboard the historic Belle of Louisville for a Haunted Halloween Cruise!

Party on the river late night while you sip on some boo-ze and enjoy music from DJ Jill Aguiar! Plus, dress to impress with your most creative costume for your chance to win a $500 visa gift card and 4 BELLE Thunder Over Louisville tickets and more!

Tickets are $45.00 per person and include (1) alcoholic drink ticket per person, plus a complimentary cup of Halloween Hooch at boarding!

Additional drinks are available at the cash bar as well as light snacks. Must be 21 years of age and present a valid ID.

For more information call (502) 574-2992 or visit belleoflouisville.org