Haunted Lantern Tours at Historic Railpark

Take a night off and come join a tour that you will be sure not to forget. As you walk through our train cars, you will endure all the phobias people fear the most including arachnophobia (fear of spiders), hemophobia (fear of blood), and claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces). Starting October 17th thru October 26th, you will have the chance to face your fear and listen to the stories of the ones that dreaded it the most. Tickets are available online now at www.historicrailpark.com. Ticket available online at historicrailpark.com and at the door. Grab a group and grab your tickets today!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com