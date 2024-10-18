Haunted by History at the Old State Capitol

Machinations, murder, and mystery—oh my! Join KHS at the Old State Capitol for a low-light, nighttime tour of the darker side of Kentucky history. Dive into notorious tales like the Kentucky Tragedy, John Fallis, and death in the building. Explore Victorian mourning practices that strike modern sensibilities as macabre. Pre-registration required, register before 5pm the day before your tour.

For more information or to register call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov