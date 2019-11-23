Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts

Alternative string quartet, Hawktail, is a collection of four of the most exciting young voices in acoustic music today. Featuring Brittany Haas on fiddle, Jordan Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass, and Dominic Leslie on mandolin, this super group’s members are most recognizable from their various other outfits including Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and A Prairie Home Companion. Their modern, original instrumental style is a bluegrass influenced fusion of fiddle-tune instrumentals, jazz, Celtic, and classical chamber music.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts - 2019-11-23 19:30:00