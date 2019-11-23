× Expand Photo courtesy of Norton Center for the Arts. Featuring Brittany Haas (Crooked Still, Dave Rawlings), Jordan Tice, Paul Kowert (Dave Rawlings, Punch Brothers), and Dominick Leslie.

Hawktail at Norton Center for the Arts

Alternative string quartet, Hawktail, is a collection of four of the most exciting young voices in acoustic music today. Featuring Brittany Haas on fiddle, Jordan Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass, and Dominic Leslie on mandolin, this super group’s members are most recognizable from their various other outfits including Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and A Prairie Home Companion. Their modern, original instrumental style is a bluegrass influenced fusion of fiddle-tune instrumentals, jazz, Celtic, and classical chamber music.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com