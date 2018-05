Hawktail at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Brittany Haas (fiddle), Jordan Tice (guitar), Paul Kowert (bass), and Dominick Leslie (mandolin) are HAWKTAIL. The Bluegrass quartet releases their debut album, UNLESS, on May 11.

Music fans will recognize them from their various other outfits (Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, A Prairie Home Companion) and enjoy this unique instrumental offering.

