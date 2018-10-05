Hazel Day - A Small Town Celebration

Hazel Day 2018 will begin on Friday, October 5 from 5:30 - 8pm with the band Sticky Sweet Sugar Beats and participating vendors. The band will be located at the Fire station with bleachers and seating.

On Saturday October 6, the festivities kick off with a Pancake breakfast held at Hazel United Methodist Church from 8 - 10 am - donations are welcomed. The Car show registration also begins at 8am at the Hazel Community Center. Everyone looks forward to the parade which is scheduled for 10am.

Former members of the Hazel Volunteer Fire Department will be honored during the celebration.

From 8am - 4pm there will be many vendors at Hazel Day. Shop for arts and crafts, flea market items, food, and other merchandise. Hazel Day is a celebration for everyone in the town and there will be sales at the local shops. Kid friendly activities include bounce houses (10 am - 4 pm) and a petting zoo (open 11am - 3pm)

Local band, Nightfish will be playing classic rock with a bluesy beat on the stage at the firehouse from 11am - 4pm.

For more information visit hazelkyantiques.com