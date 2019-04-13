HeARTland Hustle 5K

× Expand HeARTland Hustle HeARTland Hustle

Indiana’s Most Creative 5k, The HeARTland Hustle, debuts April 13

The event will honor Margaret Hamilton, Paoli native and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Let Music Speak, a Southern Indiana 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization presents:

Marea Radcliff Park Paoli, Indiana Saturday, April 13, 2019

The first annual event will serve the community as both a run/walk and an outdoor art exhibit featuring original works inspired by outer space and the exploration thereof. This theme is in honor of Margaret Hamilton, the computer scientist who developed the software used in the Apollo space program and moon landing operations from 1969 to 1972. Ms. Hamilton, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and Paoli Native, is also the subject of a permanent mural to be unveiled in conjunction with the HeARTland Hustle event.

There are many ways to participate in the event! Runners, walkers and exercise enthusiasts of all kinds can register for the race. Artists of all ages and experience levels, from youth to professional, are encouraged to submit art for the exhibit; all artists will be credited for their work. Winners of the race from each age group, along with top fundraising teams, will be recognized at the race’s conclusion. The day’s festivities will also include various forms of entertainment, music and guest speakers. Kids ages 12 and under may participate in the race FREE OF CHARGE.

All proceeds from The HeARTland Hustle go to support Let Music Speak and Black Vulture Project, the local organizations that produce and present PaoliFest. PaoliFest is the free annual music, art and film festival whose 2018 debut was marked with the astounding attendance of more than 1,300 people from all over the country. PaoliFest 2019 will take place on August 9 and 10, 2019 in JayCee Park in downtown Paoli.

WHAT:The HeARTland Hustle

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 2019 7:30 AM - CHECK IN

9:00 AM - 5k RUN/WALK

9:30 AM to 11:00 AM - Art activities, music and more in the park!

WHERE: Marea Radcliff Park, Paoli, IN 47454

For more information visit letmusicspeak.org