Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park

Join us for the Head Up Heels Down 5K on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 6:30pm at the Kentucky Horse Park. This is our 4th Annual 5K event held in conjunction with the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

The race will feature a chip timed/competitive 5K run and an untimed 1 Mile fun run/walk. All 5K & 1 Mile participants will receive a commemorative Head Up Heels Down 5K T-shirt and kids (under 12) participating in the fun run/walk will receive a finishers medal. Race night will include a DJ, Overall & Age Group Awards for the 5K, a raffle and a beautiful race course. Sign up by April 18th to ensure you get a commemorative shirt! Shirt sizes are on a first come first serve basis.

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com