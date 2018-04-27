Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park

Google Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park

Join us for the Head Up Heels Down 5K on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 6:30pm at the Kentucky Horse Park.  This is our 4th Annual 5K event held in conjunction with the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

The race will feature a chip timed/competitive 5K run and an untimed 1 Mile fun run/walk.  All 5K & 1 Mile participants will receive a commemorative Head Up Heels Down 5K T-shirt and kids (under 12) participating in the fun run/walk will receive a finishers medal.  Race night will include a DJ, Overall & Age Group Awards for the 5K, a raffle and a beautiful race course. Sign up by April 18th to ensure you get a commemorative shirt!  Shirt sizes are on a first come first serve basis.

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family
859-259-4267
Google Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Head Up Heels Down 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-04-27 08:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Wednesday

February 21, 2018

Thursday

February 22, 2018

Submit Yours